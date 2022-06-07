Shocking! Husband Chops off 'sleeping' wife's right wrist to stop her from...

A few days ago, she got the news that she passed the government exam. The job is of a nurse. The good news was first reported to her husband. Renu Khatun, a resident of Ketugram in East Burdwan, was happy with her new job. However, what happened suddenly, she can't even imagine in a nightmare. While sleeping for the 'crime' of getting a government job, the wife's right wrist was cut off by her husband. The accused has been identified as Sher Mohammad Sheikh. He has a grocery store. The place is Chinishpur in Ketugram.

Renu Khatun was sleeping at her house in Chinishpur in Ketugram on Saturday night. It is alleged that the accused Sher Mohammad Sheikh entered the house with his friends at that time. Renu was sleeping in the room late at night. At that time, she was suddenly covered with a pillow. It is alleged that the accused chopped off Renu's right hand from the wrist with the help of a sharp weapon. The accused then took her to Katwa subdivisional hospital in that condition. The woman was later shifted to a nursing home in Durgapur. It was reported to Renu's father's house. The woman's family members claimed that the accused left the area as soon as they reached the hospital.

It is alleged that the accused took her to the hospital after cutting off her wrist but kept her severed hands hidden in the house. It is alleged that this happened so that the doctors could not join hands in any way. This work is alleged to be done from the thought that if you do not have a pair of hands, you will not be able to get a job.

Renu's father claimed that Sher Mohammad Sheikh did not take it well as his wife got a job as a nurse. The family claims that his friends convince him that his wife will leave him as she gets a government job. The accused did so with the help of his friends, Renu's family claimed.

The victim's brother said, "My sister has done such a thing as a plan so that she does not get a job. He also fled with all the necessary documents of my sister." The family says that Renu has been talented since childhood. She always dreamt to become a nurse. But even if you study, you can not get a government job, this is what the accused used to claim.