SHOCKING! Woman's body found STUFFED in suitcase, identified as Delhi resident

In another shocking incident, a woman's body has been found stuffed in a suitcase near a service lane of Yamuna expressway in Mathura.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 11:27 PM IST

New Delhi: The woman, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near a service lane of the Yamuna Expressway in UP`s Mathura on Friday, has been identified as a resident of Delhi`s Badarpur, police said on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The woman was identified as Ayushi Yadav, 21, a senior police official said.

"Her mother was called to the mortuary and identified the body," the official said.

Police official M.P. Singh, who is looking after the matter, said that Yadav was originally from UP`s Gorakhpur but she had been living in Delhi along with het family. The UP Police has lodged an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the local police station. A special police team has been formed to identify and nab the accused.

Also Read: UP SHOCKER: Man kills ex-girlfriend, cuts body in 6 parts, arrested: Police

As of now, the police is not sure about the motive behind the murder. They are scanning the call details record of the victim, and also examining the CCTV footage on the highway to figure out how she reached Mathura from Delhi.

"We have lodged a case and our best officials are working to solve the matter," a police official said.

