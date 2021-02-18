SHOCKING! Your request for death registration approved: SDMC’s message to Delhi residents

NEW DELHI: In a peculiar incident, South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been sending out a bizarre message to the residents. The message reads, “Your request for Death Registration has been approved” with a link below which directed the users to the civic body’s website.

“When you are busy completing your daily chores and you suddenly get a message regarding death registration, wouldn’t you be shaken!” said 56-year-old Vinod Sharma.

This incident came to light on Thursday (February 18) after Sharma reported it to the authorities.

“I didn’t even touch the link. Here I am alive and healthy. No one in my family has passed away either. Nobody has applied for such a certificate and SDMC is sending us a death certificate, “ he added.

Vinod Sharma was scared and deleted the message and immediately reported it to the corporation councillor of the locality. “I received the message a month ago. I panicked after reading it and brought it to my counselor’s attention,” he revealed.

While investigating the issue, the authorities got to know that Vinod wasn’t the only one, another resident Rohit Bainsla has also received the same message.

Rohit's father Rajpal Bainsla died in December 2020, after which Rohit applied for the registration of his death certificate. But their registration was cancelled by the SDMC.

“I was applying for my father's death certificate. Four times, and on February 16, the message came that -"Your request for Death has been approved" - what a joke it is,” exclaimed Rohit.

After the entire issue came to the fore, the corporation councillor ved Pal Lohia of the city raised it in the House of SDMC.

“I have come to my notice that people are getting such messages. I have raised this point in the House meeting on Monday. You do not expect the government to come to such bad English messages,” said Vepal Lohia, Corporate Councillor, Aya Nagar Delhi.

Meanwhile, SDMC has realised the glitch in the system and revealed that this happened durto some technical fault which will be corrected within the next 15 days.

“The matter has come to my notice and I have also spoken to the officials. Some people have come to such messages. Now, the government's new company NIC is looking into it. All things will be corrected within the next 15 days,” said Narendra Chawla, Leader House, SDMC.