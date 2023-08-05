trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645018
'Should Show Same Speed...': Congress Slams Govt Over Delay In Restoring Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Membership

In a relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 02:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

'Should Show Same Speed...': Congress Slams Govt Over Delay In Restoring Rahul Gandhi's Parliament Membership

The Congress today slammed the Modi government accusing it of delaying the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary membership despite a stay on conviction by the Supreme Court. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Secretary-General are resorting to delaying tactics over the issue.

"Supreme Court said that it is staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi. What does it mean? It means that he will get the opportunity to participate in the Parliamentary proceedings once again...The speed with which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified, should be the same to reinstate him," said Chowdhury. The Congress leader claimed that when he called the Speaker last night, the speaker suggested meeting him today but during today's meeting, the issue was referred to the Secretary-General. 

"As per his (Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla) suggestion, when I called him up once again this morning, he told me to speak to the Secretary-General and submit the documents to his office. I called up the Secretary-General who said that his office is closed today and told me to submit the letter to the Speaker...I sent the letter by post. They signed the letter but did not stamp it. The House should function and Rahul Gandhi comes back there. When he has been granted relief by the Court, we are requesting the Speaker to see that he faces no issue in coming back..," said Chowdhury.

In a relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark. The apex court began hearing an appeal filed by the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case. 

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24. Earlier in March, a magisterial court convicted Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Modi’ surname remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls.

