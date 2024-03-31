Show Of Strength By BJP-Led NDA, Congress-Led INDIA Block Today: Modi, Rahul Gandhi To Lead Rallies

Lok Sabha Election 2024: With the Lok Sabha poll campaign gaining momentum, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold massive rallies respectively in Meerut and Delhi. While Narendra Modi will lead the rally in Meerut this evening, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the rally in Delhi from 10 am onwards. This is the first grand show of strength by the BJP and Congress in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Modi's Meerut Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NDA rally in Meerut where there will be a gathering of key BJP leaders and its allies. While Jayant Chaudhary will be present during the rally, BJP's Meerut candidate Arun Govil, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders will be also present during the rally. Through this rally, the BJP will send out a message to Western Uttar Pradesh where Jayant Chaudhary's RLD has a greater influence. According to reports, people from nearby Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Kairana will also participate in the rally. This is the BJP's first big rally in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress, Constitution, Kejriwal

The INDIA bloc's rally comes amid the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. While AAP has claimed that the rally is against Kejriwal's arrest, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the rally is not of one party but of the INDIA bloc and the main motive of the gathering is to protect the constitution. Ramesh said that the rally would not be a one-party rally but to save the democracy of the country. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will be present at the rally. Leaders of the INDIA bloc including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Derek O' Brien, Farooq Abdullah, DMK MP, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren will be present during the rally.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Voting for the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. Meerut, Baghpat and Ghaziabad are among the seats that will go to the polls on April 26. On the other hand, the seven constituencies in the national capital will go to the polls on May 25. Jharkhand will go to the polls in the last four phases - May 13, 20, 25 and June 1.