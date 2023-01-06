Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab need clothes to cope with harsh winter in prison; release his debit-credit card, demands lawyer

Shraddha Walkar murder case: In the latest development linked to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala's lawyer has claimed that Poonawala is suffering from harsh winter inside prison and he doesn't have adequate clothes. The lawyer moved an application for the release of his debit and credit cards so that new clothes can be provided to him in jail.

"That the accused had some funds in his bank accounts and the debit card/credit cards of the accused is lying with the police officials," said the application seeking the release of the cards to his advocate. Poonawala, 28, is likely to be produced in court via video conferencing soon after his judicial custody ends.

Poonawala allegedly murdered and cut the body of his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Two days ago, hair and bone samples sent for DNA mitochondrial profiling by police have been confirmed to be of Shradha Walkar, a senior official said. The bones and hair were recovered during searches from forest areas of Delhi NCR including Gurgaon and Mehrauli, the police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the bone and hair samples from which DNA could not be extracted were sent to the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) Hyderabad for 'DNA Mitochondrial profiling'.

"On Wednesday, we received the result of the examination. One piece of bone and bunch of hair purported to be of deceased have matched with that of her father and brother which establishes the identity of the bone and hair to be that of Shradha Walkar," he said.

The bones will now be sent for autopsy which will be conducted by a medical board at the AIIMS, he added. The gory details about Walkar's murder shook the entire nation after the Delhi Police on November 12 arrested Poonawala who is currently in judicial custody.

Police had earlier said Aaftab, who confessed to killing Shraddha and chopping her body into pieces, gave misleading answers to questions. Notably, Delhi Police is currently investigating the murder case. In November, Shraddha`s father Vikash Madan Walkar, a resident of Palghar (Maharashtra), approached Mumbai police and lodged a missing person complaint. During the initial investigation, Shraddha`s last location was found in Delhi, and on the basis of this, the case was transferred to Delhi Police.

Aaftab's polygraph test and Narco Analysis test have also been conducted. The Delhi Police will file a charge sheet in the matter soon. (With agency inputs)