Shravan Puja on Mumbai Railway Tracks: Devotees Offer Prayers Raises Safety Concerns - Watch Video

A strange incident took place in Mumbai where devotees were seen executing Shravan Puja on the railway tracks near Chembur station. As per Railway Protection Force (RPF) relevant action in the matter has been taken and further arrangements are in progress to handle the situation.

The incident was reported by one of the commuters named Chetan Kamble who posted the pictures of the incident tagging central railways.Chetan wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “It is concerning to see superstitious practices carried out on a @Central-Railway Chembur railway track.”

Watch:

It is concerning to see superstitious practices carried out on @Central_Railway Chembur railway tracks.

This poses serious safety risks. Authorities must enforce strict regulations to prevent such activities. @ShivajiIRTS @rajtoday @mashrujeet @mumbaimatterz @Mumbaikhabar9… pic.twitter.com/gl3lfv5Yvo — Chetan Kamble (@ckdadar) July 30, 2024

He further demanded authorities to take serious actions in this case. He wrote, “This poses serious safety risks. Authorities must enforce strict regulations to prevent such activities.”

In the picture, people are seen putting flowers, fruits, cloth, sweets and other ingredients used in the puja in between the railway tracks. The posted photos had received over 2.5 thousand views on the internet.

Following the complaint from Chetan, the RPF force intervened in the matter and removed devotees from the track.Reportedly, devotees explained to RPF personnels that the temple used to be located adjacent to the railway track and this ritual has been followed since then.

In response to the complaint, RPF Mumbai division stated that the authority received a complaint on July 30, 2024 at around 1 in the afternoon that people were performing some puja ritual on the railway track at the Kurla end of Chembur station. Following the complaint, Constable Ashutosh Singh, posted at Chembur station along with other GRP Wadala personnel visited the location and asked devotees to leave the track.

श्रीमानजी उपरोक्त शिकायत के संबंध में रिपोर्ट इस प्रकार है कि, आज दिनांक 30.07.2024 को समय करीबन 13.00 बजे जानकारी प्राप्त हुई कि, कुछ लोग चेंबूर स्टेशन के कुर्ला एंड की और रेलवे ट्रैक पर पूजा कर रहे है। सूचना मिलते ही चेंबूर स्टेशन पर तैनात आरक्षक आशुतोष सिंह तथा GRP वडाला 1/3 — RPF Mumbai Division (@RPFCRBB) July 30, 2024

Further, RPF informed the general public from its X account that appropriate arrangements are being made by GRP/RPf staff to handle the situation and other officers and staff are also briefed on the matter.