Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Members, Check Full List Here

New Delhi: Today is the day when Shri Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the temple at Ayodhya. The idol of Ram Lalla, which is placed in the innermost chamber of the temple, is a masterpiece of art and devotion. It is sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, a talented artist from Mysuru. The idol is a magnificent sight to behold, as it depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus made of the same stone. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest of the ceremony, and he will perform the rituals to mark the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, the act of infusing life into the deity. A team of priests, headed by Lakshmikant Dixit, will conduct the main rituals with utmost reverence and care.

The Supreme Court, in its landmark verdict on November 9, 2019, resolved the decades-long dispute over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site and cleared the way for the building of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The apex court also directed the government to set up a trust that would be responsible for the temple’s construction and management. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in February 2020, fulfilling a long-standing demand and promise of the Hindu community.

The government, in 2020, revealed the names and details of the 15 members who are part of the Ram Temple Trust. The trust comprises eminent personalities from various fields, including religious, legal, social, and administrative. Senior Supreme Court advocate K. Parasaran, 93, is the head of the trust.

The establishment of the trust has been welcomed by ministers, political leaders, and parties, who have hailed it as a historic step towards realizing the dream of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The 15 members of the trust are: