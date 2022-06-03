हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidhu Moosewala murder

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Harpreet Singh to get Z security cover

Sidhu Moosewala murder: The Union Home Ministry has decided to provide CRPF Z cover security to the Jathedar of Akal Takht (Golden Temple), Giani Harpreet Singh ANI reported

Sidhu Moosewala murder: After Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s controversial daylight murder in the lack of government-provided security, the Union Home Ministry has decided to provide CRPF Z cover security to the Jathedar of Akal Takht (Golden Temple), Giani Harpreet Singh ANI reported quoting sources. Recently, the Punjab government had withdrawn half of the security cover of the Jathedar. The move comes after the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government received flak from the opposition for removing the security of Sidhu Moosewala despite the threat. As per reports, Sidhu Moosewala’s security cover was removed by the Punjab government just a day before he was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa.

After Moosewala’s death, the Punjab government has decided to restore the security cover of more than 400 VIPs. According to reports, in a sealed cover, the Punjab government submitted a report to the Punjab and Haryana High Court saying that the security of all the 424 protectees will be restored from June 7. The high court was hearing a petition by former minister OP Soni, who is among the 424 VVIPs whose security was curtailed.

Famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala died after unidentified persons opened fire at him in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. Moosewala, 28, was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked.

Moose Wala was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Sidhu Moose Wala had unsuccessfully fought on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat in the 2022 Punjab assembly election.

Tags:
Sidhu Moosewala murderGiani Harpreet SinghPunjabZ security coverJathedar of Akal Takht
