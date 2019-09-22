Sikh community members meet PM Narendra Modi in Houston, demand to change name of Delhi airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with members of Sikh community in Houston, United States. During the interaction, the members of Sikh community lauded PM Modi on some key decisions taken by his government since coming to power for the second term. The Sikh community also submitted a memorandum to the prime minister.

Submitting the memorandum, the Sikh community urged PM Modi to the issues of 1984 Sikh genocide, in which thousands of Sikhs were killed across the country after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Sikh community also demanded that the name of Delhi Airport should be changed from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Guru Nanak Dev International Airport. They also requested the prime minister to address the issues of Article 25 of Indian Constitution and Anand Marriage Act, Visa and Passport renewal of asylees.

Talking to ANI, Avinder Chawla, sitting Commissioner, Arvin, California, said that the Sikh community has thanked PM Modi for the decision he has taken for the welfare of Sikh community. Chawla said that the Sikh community thanked PM Modi for Kartarpur Corridor. He noted that US President Donald Trump is also coming to attend 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston and this shows the importance of Indian prime minister.

"We submitted a memorandum and thanked Modi ji for what he has done for Sikh community. We thanked him for Kartarpur corridor. President Trump is coming here tomorrow (at Howdy Modi), shows how important a leader PM Modi is," Chawla told ANI.