Sikhs For Justice asks Mamata, Uddhav to declare independence of their states from India

New Delhi: In an outrageous move, pro-Khalistan outfit 'Sikhs For Justice' (SFJ) has written to the chief ministers of West Bengal and Maharashtra seeking independence for the states.

SFJ "counseled" All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chief Mamata Banerjee and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray to "unilaterally declare the independence of the territories of West Bengal and Maharashtra from Union of India."

It said that the move would "safeguard the prosperity, ethnicity, identity, language, and culture of the Bengali and Marathi peoples from the Indian hegemony which denies diversity and imposes ahistorical homogeny".

"Just like Punjab, since 1947 natural resources of West Bengal and Maharashtra are being exploited while their ethnicity, language, culture, and identity of the indigenous people of West Bengal and Maharashtra is also under existential from the Government of India," said, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The communique also made a bizarre claim saying that such a decision would be upheld by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

SFJ, which has been banned by India, had earlier attempted to intensify farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws. It had planned a Kisan rally in London to rake up the issue overseas.

Earlier, the central government, as part of its crackdown on SFJ, banned a website of the group claiming to provide a platform for the Khalistan referendum four days after it was launched.

