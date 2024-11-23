Silli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Sudesh Kumar vs Amit Kumar Total Votes Margin BJP JMM RJD Congress JDU LJP Jharkhand Assembly election result

Silli Assembly seat is one of the 7 assembly seats in the Ranchi district of Jharkhand. The Assembly elections in Jharkhand concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of over 68 percent. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 23. The first phase of Jharkhand elections was held on November 13 while the second and final phase of elections commenced on November 20.

A total of 15 candidates in the fray for the Silli Assembly seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are -- Ajit Kumar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Amit Kumar (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Sudesh Kumar Mahto (Ajsu Party), Anil Kumar Mahto {peoples Party Of India (Democratic)}, Anil Singh Munda (Bharat Adivasi Party), Anil Singh Munda (Bharat Adivasi Party), Rabindra Lal Yadav (Jharkhand Party), Rameshwar Mahto (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan), Dr. Amit Kumar (Independent), Dhanpati Mahto (Independent).

Sudesh Kumar of AJSU and Amit Kumar-JMM are key candidates contesting from Silli Assembly seat in 2024. Sudesh Kumar Mahto had won with 83700 votes against JMM's Seema Devi (63505) votes in 2019.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed well in Jharkhand Assembly election 2019, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand is 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat. The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats.