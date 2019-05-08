close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines plane lands safely in Delhi after nosewheel scare

 A full emergency had been declared for the plane to ensure the safety of passengers and crew in case something went wrong during the landing procedure.

Singapore Airlines plane lands safely in Delhi after nosewheel scare
File photo

New Delhi: Full emergency was declared at the Delhi airport on Wednesday after a Singapore Airlines plane - flight No. SG 406 - landed with a nosewheel issue.

The Delhi-bound plane with 228 on board developed a nosewheel snag but was able to make a safe landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport's runway No. 28. A full emergency had been declared for the plane to ensure the safety of passengers and crew in case something went wrong during the landing procedure. After all the passengers and crew members had safely disembarked, the plane was towed to a parking spot where the issue will be inspected.

The nosewheel basically refers to the wheel under the front of the plane and is crucial in supporting the weight of the aircraft. The role of a nosewheel is especially crucial during landing. A number of aviation tragedies have occurred around the world due to problems with the nosewheel. In most of these cases, the nosewheel either remained off center or got jammed while retracting or before touch down. During inspection before flight, the nosewheel - as well as back wheels - are especially looked into for possible technical or mechanical errors.

Tags:
Singapore Airlines
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election 2019: PM Narendra Modi fires counter after 'Delhi girl' Priyanka Gandhi's challenge

Must Watch

PT3M9S

Watch today's top 'Viral Vachan'