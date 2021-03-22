Six passengers arrested in Chennai for smuggling 5.55 kg gold worth Rs 2.53 crore, foreign currency worth Rs 24 lakh seized

Chennai: Air Customs officials at Chennai arrested six international passengers for smuggling gold and foreign currency via different means including concealment in wigs, socks, innerwear, rectum.

According to a statement issued by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), the arrested passengers have been identified as Balu Ganesan (42), Anbazhagan (24), A Thamin Ansari (26), Syed Ahamedulla (22), Santhosh Selvam (33), and Abdullah (35).

Based on intelligence, officials intercepted Magroob Akbarali of Ramanathapuram and Zubair Hassan Rafiyutheen of Chennai, who arrived from Dubai by FlyDubai FZ8515.

According to officials, the passengers were examined as their hairstyles raised suspicion. On examination they were found to be wearing wigs over their partly tonsured heads. Two gold paste packets weighing 595 grams were found concealed under their wigs.

In another incident, at least 622 grams of gold was confiscated from Balu Ganesan who arrived via the same flight. The former was smuggling three bundles of gold. The passenger was also arrested.

On Saturday, Air Customs officials intercepted and frisked another passenger from whom four packets of gold paste weighing 1.5 kg was recovered from inside his socks and stitched inside his inner garment. On extraction 1.33 kg gold valued at Rs. 62 lakhs was recovered and seized.

Additionally, A Thamin Ansari, a resident of Chennai, who was the receiver of gold was also nabbed from outside the airport when he approached the passenger to take the gold. Both smuggler and receiver were arrested.

Over 10 Tola gold bars with foreign marking weighing 933 grams, valued at Rs. 43.30 lakhs were also seized after rummaging of Indigo Flight 6E 66. The gold bars were found in a cloth bag concealed in the hollow pipe beneath one of the aircraft seats.

Officials also intercepted and frisked Dubai and Sharjah returnees Syed Ahamedulla, Santhosh Selvam and Abdullah, as their hairstyles seemed suspicious. They were found to be having partly tonsured heads and wearing wigs, under which three gold paste packets weighing 2.41 kgs were concealed and all the three passengers were arrested. On extraction, 2.08 kg gold valued at Rs. 96.57 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act.

In another case, four passengers bound for Sharjah by flights 6E8415 and G9472, were intercepted in the departure terminal after they had cleared immigration and were proceeding towards the security hold area. In search of their suspicious hairstyles, 67500 Saudi Riyals, 4750 USD, 6500 Dirhams, 800000 Takas were found concealed under their wigs and pant pockets.

Foreign currency worth Rs. 24.06 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act read with FEMA regulations 2015.

