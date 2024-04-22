Smoke Continues At Delhi’s Ghazipur Landfill Amid Political Blame-Game | Latest Updates

New Delhi: A massive fire has continued to engulf the Ghazipur landfill site in the National Capital since Sunday evening. With efforts underway to extinguish the flames of the dumping ground, the political blame-game has taken centre stage. Meanwhile, nearby residents are complaining of breathing difficulties; this situation is not new. Last year, a similar blaze on March 28 required over 50 hours to be fully extinguished. In 2017, two people lost their lives when a portion of the garbage from the dumping yard collapsed onto an adjacent road.

What Is The Current Situation?

Delhi Fire Service SO Naresh Kumar, while talking to ANI, said that there were no casualties. He mentioned that they received a call around 6 pm regarding the fire at the Ghazipur landfill, and 10 fire tenders were deployed, with four of them operating on the upper side of the mountain and the bowsers stationed at the bottom. He noted that the fire broke out due to gas produced in the landfill.

#WATCH | Smoke continues to billow from Ghazipur landfill site in Delhi where a fire broke last evening.



Delhi Fire Services say that the fire was caused due to the gas produced in the landfill. No casualty reported.



(Visuals shot at 7:15 am)

In a post on X, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that, as per instructions, all officers are present on the spot and everything is under control.

गाजीपुर लैंडफिल साइट पर आगजनी का मामला सामने आने के बाद घटना स्थल का निरीक्षण किया। अधिकारियों को आग पर जल्द काबू पाने के निर्देश दिए।

गर्मी और मौसम में ड्राइनेस की वजह से आग लगी है। आग पर काबू पाने के लिए 5 एक्स्कवेटर और अधिक दमकल की गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं।

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal, who was among those present at the spot, said in a post on X that he has inspected the site and given instructions to the officials, and five excavators are deployed at the scene. He further informed that the fire broke out due to the hot and dry weather.

A Delhi Fire Services official told PTI, "We received a call regarding the blaze at 5.22 pm, and initially two fire tenders were pressed into service. Later, six more fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighters are trying to douse the flames.

Political Finger-Pointing Intensifies

The political barb exchange between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) began soon after the incident. BJP leader Kapil Mishra, in a post on social media platform 'X', hit out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He wrote, “... Fraud Arvind Kejriwal fought the MCD elections by showing the photo of this Ghazipur landfill. This smoke is as poisonous as Kejriwal's lies and is endless.”

दिल्ली के गाजीपुर लैंडफिल में भयानक आग लगी हुई है



विषैला धुआं हवाओं में घुल रहा है



इसी गाजीपुर लैंडफिल की फोटो दिखा दिखाकर फ्रॉड अरविंद केजरीवाल ने MCD का चुनाव लडा



ये धुआं केजरीवाल के झूठों की तरह जहरीला है और अंतहीन है

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, spokesperson for the Delhi BJP, stated that the landfill fire has resulted in widespread smoke, causing discomfort for both residents and businesses in the vicinity. Despite Delhi CM’s promises to clear the landfill site by December 31 of the previous year, ahead of the 2022 MCD elections, the situation has worsened, with additional garbage being added instead of being cleared, reported PTI, citing a statement from the party.