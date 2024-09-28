Advertisement
SOMNATH

Somnath Temple Anti-Encroachment Drive: 9 Illegal Mosques, Dargahs Demolished; 102 Acres Land Worth Rs 320 Cr Freed

The Gujarat government has taken a significant step against encroachments, particularly regarding government land near the Somnath Temple, which has suffered from illegal constructions for years. Over fifty buildings and religious sites had been erected on this land. To restore the area and enhance the grandeur of the Somnath Temple, the government launched a major campaign to demolish all illegal encroachments.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2024, 09:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
This Is One Of The Country's Largest Anti-Encroachment Campaign

A massive operation was launched in Gujarat's Gir Somnath to remove encroachments from government land behind the temple. This operation began late at night and continued throughout the day. It involved 36 bulldozers, hundreds of tractors, and dumpers, along with 1,400 police personnel to clear 102 acres of land.

Illegal structures occupying 103 acres of government land near the revered Somnath Temple, located 1.5 km away, led to a police and administrative response that attracted a large crowd. However, a strong police presence prompted the crowd to distribute. Authorities provided explanations, and demolition efforts began at 3 AM.

As part of this anti-encroachment campaign, nine religious sites were demolished, along with 45 residential buildings. A total of 102 acres of land, estimated to be worth around  Rs 320 crore, was cleared of encroachments.

DM's Statement 

District Magistrate D.D. Jadeja stated that notices were issued long ago by the administration to vacate the illegal encroachments in Somnath. However, the land remained occupied despite these warnings.

Corridor Construction To Begin In Somnath

It's important to note that, similar to the Ujjain Corridor, a new corridor is also set to be developed in Somnath and approval has already been granted by the central government. Various development plans for the Somnath Temple are underway and this demolition may expedite the corridor project's progress.

(Report By Kaushal Joshi)

