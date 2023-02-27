Sonia Gandhi Retiring From Active Politics? Here's What Congress Says

Raipur: Days after Sonia Gandhi said that her ‘innings have ended’, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba has clarified that she has not retired, but will continue to bless and guide the party leaders and workers. Lamba speaking in the Congress Plenary said, "I had a chance to speak with Sonia Gandhi ji for two minutes. Madam, your comment yesterday was interpreted as taking retirement from politics. I am happy to share that Sonia ji told me that we will continue to get her blessings and guidance in the future". Lamba said that this is to inform the delegates and the nation that Sonia Gandhi is “not retiring from politics.”

While addressing the 85th All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary session on Saturday, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the BJP government, accusing it of "fuelling the fire of hatred" and "viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals".

She was speaking after the party passed a Resolution of Appreciation for her as the plenary marked a formal end to the 25-year stint as the Congress president — the longest ever in the party.

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Sonia Gandhi while addressing the party`s 85th Plenary session in Raipur on Saturday.

She said that the Yatra has come as a turning point for Congress. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance and equality, she added. "It (Yatra) has renewed the rich legacy of dialogue between our party and the public through a mass contact program. It has shown us that the Congress stands with the people and is ready to fight for them," said Gandhi while congratulating the party workers for working hard for the Yatra.

Gandhi thanked all leaders, and the people of the country for participation in the Yatra and for love and support. "I especially thank Rahul ji whose determination and leadership was crucial in the Yatra`s success," she said.

Sonia Gandhi said she was happy that her innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, with the party asserting that the remark was about her tenure as the party president and had nothing to do with her retirement from politics.

The Congress Steering Committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and authorised party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate its members.

Kharge said his party is willing to forge a viable alternative by aligning with like-minded parties in order to get rid of the "anti-people" BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and is ready to make any sacrifice required to achieve the goal.

The Congress said it is the only party that can provide capable and decisive leadership to the country, but is ready to make sacrifices to defeat the BJP-led NDA and would go all out to identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces to achieve its goal.

The Congress carried out 85 amendments in its constitution at its plenary session to provide 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, youth and minorities in its working committee and at all party positions.