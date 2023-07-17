Sordid Tale of Betrayal: Shocking Wife-Swapping Allegations Unveiled in Noida

A shocking and disgraceful incident has surfaced in Noida where a woman has bravely come forward to accuse her husband of engaging in a disturbing practice of wife-swapping. The accused husband, identified as a local businessman, allegedly coerced his wife into having intimate relations with his friend. Moreover, she alleged that her husband forcefully compelled her to consume alcohol against her will. In the wake of her complaint, the police have taken immediate action by filing an FIR against the husband and eight other individuals. Currently, a thorough investigation is underway into the matter.

According to media reports, the victim woman originally hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. She entered into a marital relationship with the accused who hails from Moradabad. They got married in January 2022. Presently, she resides with her husband and in-laws in the VIP Housing Society situated in Sector-137, Noida.

The aggrieved wife alleged that her husband has been subjecting her to immense pressure to participate in wife-swapping activities. Disturbingly, she alleged that the husband persistently coerces her into consuming alcohol, even in situations where she objects. Furthermore, she alleged that her husband asked her to engage in intimate acts with his friend while he himself would engage with his friend's wife. The woman's accusations extend to alleging that her husband has been forcing her to engage in illicit relationships with other men as well.



In her formal complaint, the victim has named nine individuals, including her husband, his friend, and his friend's wife. Acting promptly, the police registered a case based on her allegations and commenced a thorough investigation into the matter. It has been reported that the case was officially registered on June 21. Additionally, the victim has also filed a separate case against her father-in-law and sister-in-law.