South Chennai Seat Set To Witness Triangular Showdown: In DMK vs AIADMK vs BJP Battle, Check Who Holds The Edge

New Delhi: South Chennai is preparing for a three-way showdown in the upcoming April 19 Lok Sabha elections. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will vie for dominance in this constituency, featuring two prominent female leaders and a former MP. The current DMK MP, T Sumathy, also known as Tamizhachi Thangapandian, will compete against the former Telangana Governor and BJP representative, Tamilisai Soundararajan. Whereas, the AIADMK has nominated J Jayavardhan, a former MP who previously secured victory in this constituency in 2014.

Earlier this week, Tamilisai resigned from her governorship and rejoined the BJP, which has now put her forward as their candidate from this area. After rejoining the BJP, she has voiced her assurance of her victory, adding that she has been a resident of this area for 40 years and is familiar with the issues and needs. Meanwhile, Jayavardhan is relying on the array of welfare initiatives he implemented or initiated during his tenure from 2014 to 2019, particularly in the fields of healthcare and railways, according to sources close to him. On the other hand, Thangapandian conveyed her appreciation to DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin for her re-nomination.

Fight Over Six Segments

South Chennai comprises six legislative assembly segments: Velachery, Virugambakkam, Saidapet, Thiyagarayanagar, Mylapore, and Sholinganallur. The Congress holds representation in Velachery, while the remaining segments are represented by DMK MLAs. It's noteworthy that the Congress is aligned with the DMK-led coalition in the state.

DMK Might Get An Edge

The constituency has historically been a stronghold for the DMK, which has secured victory five times, while the AIADMK has won twice. The BJP has yet to establish a significant presence in the area and attained third place in the 2014 elections. In the 2019 polls, Thamizhachi Thangapandian emerged triumphant by defeating Jayavardhan with a substantial margin of 2,62,223 votes.

In 2014, Jayavardhan secured victory over his closest rival, TKS Elangovan of the DMK, by a margin exceeding 1.36 lakh votes. According to experts, given the high-profile competition in the region, Thamizhachi holds the advantage. The opposition votes are likely to be divided between AIADMK candidate Jayavardhan and the BJP's Tamilisai, creating an edge for the DMK nominee.

Battle On Development Plank

The existence of major IT firms such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro leads to a substantial need for top-tier residential accommodations. A resident of the area highlighted the inadequate response to the floods in December 2023. According to him, this might negatively impact DMK candidate Thangapandian's standing, as many people experienced significant difficulties, including shortages of essential supplies, during that time.

The constituency, which also accommodates numerous residents employed in the IT sector as well as entrepreneurs and business figures, encounters various challenges. These include issues like waterlogging during the monsoon, as seen in December 2023, inconsistent power supply, and the need for road repairs, among others. The December rainfall, which led to extensive flooding, significantly disrupted daily life. Numerous videos circulated on social media platforms showing parked cars being swept away by the force of nature's onslaught.