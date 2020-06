Bhubaneswar: The southwest monsoon set in over Odisha on Thursday with several parts of the state receiving rainfall, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The monsoon touched Odisha," informed the Bhubaneswar Met Centre in a tweet.

The prediction of IMD that the monsoon is likely to be normal this year has brought relief to the state, especially to the farming community.

With the advancement of monsoon, heavy rainfall is likely to lash few districts over the next two days.