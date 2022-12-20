topStoriesenglish
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav attacks UP govt for lack of shelter homes for cold-struck poor

With the rising cold, the hardship of the poor too has increased, but the government is "insensitive" to their plight, Akhilesh said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 08:12 PM IST|Source: PTI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the life of common man has gone awry due to the cold but the Uttar Pradesh government is yet to open enough shelter homes and arrange bonfires for the poor. With the rising cold, the hardship of the poor too has increased, but the government is "insensitive" to their plight, he said. In hospitals, railway and bus stations, people can be seen braving the cold whole night without any shelter, Yadav said in a statement.

"Till now there is no arrangement from the administration to light the bonfire. The work of distributing blankets to the poor has not even started on time," Yadav said. The former state Chief Minister said the government was yet to place orders for blankets.

"It cannot be said when this purchase will happen and what will be the quality of the blankets supplied," he said. In Lucknow, the state capital, the municipal corporation and some voluntary organisations have opened a few night shelters, but they can only cater to so many people with their limited facilities, he claimed.

"In many night shelters, even quilts and mattresses are not available to protect against the cold. People are bringing their own blankets," he said. A considerable number of road and other accidents happen due to bad weather and the government is responsible for allowing them to happen, Yadav added.

