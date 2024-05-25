Speeding Car Hits Three Including Child In Nagpur; Liquor Bottles And Narcotic Substances Seized From Vehicle - VIDEO

On May 25, a fast-moving vehicle struck three individuals, including a child, in the Zenda Chowk region within the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The police reported the incident and subsequently apprehended three individuals, including the reckless driver of the car.

The victims included a woman, a toddler aged three, and another individual. The suspects were sent for medical evaluation as part of the ongoing case filing process. Following the incident, an angry crowd damaged the vehicle involved.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: People vandalised the speeding car that hit and injured 3 people at the Zenda Chowk area in Nagpur (24/05) https://t.co/jWOzXUu4wn pic.twitter.com/mVcswMWCUI — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2024

Gorakh Bhamre, the DCP of Nagpur, provided details about the incident, stating, "In the Zenda Chowk area of the Kotwali Police Station, a woman, her child, and another individual were injured by a speeding car around 8:30 pm. The public apprehended one of the suspects. The police have detained three young men and the driver of the car in relation to the case. Alcoholic beverages and illegal substances were found in the car. Medical examinations of the suspects are underway, and a case is being filed."

Previously, on May 19, a minor driving a luxury Porsche car had fatally struck two IT professionals who were riding a bike. The two victims, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia from Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives in the accident that night.