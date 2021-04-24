SpiceJet airlifts 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi

Gurugram: Amid the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in an acute shortage of oxygen in the country, SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong for emergency use and distribution across the country.

SpiceXpress’s B737 freighter aircraft airlifted the consignment. The oxygen concentrators will reach Delhi via Kolkata, where the aircraft landed at around 7 pm.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “SpiceJet is firmly committed to the service of our fellow Indians in these most trying and difficult times. Along with SpiceHealth, we have airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong for emergency use in India and we are looking at bringing more than 10,000 oxygen concentrators in the coming days from across the globe.”

“We carried medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world when the pandemic hit us last year helping our country and our fellow citizens when they needed it the most and we will continue to serve with the same vigour. We have transported a record 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million Covid vaccines between January 12-April 12, 2021 and our efforts will only grow stronger from here.”

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, has been actively involved in the country’s fight against Covid-19. Since its launch in November 2020, SpiceHealth has conducted more than two million RT-PCR tests and has spread its operations across fives states - Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttarakhand.

With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.

Ever since the lockdown began, SpiceJet and SpiceXpress, has played a critical role and worked relentlessly to ensure that the country’s supply chain remained intact. The airline has helped in the transportation of vital goods and medical supplies to all corners of India and the world. SpiceJet has transported more than 1.5 lakh tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020.

To ensure seamless delivery of the Covid-19 vaccine both within and outside the country, SpiceJet has tied up with multiple partners including Brussels Airport, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), Adani Ahmedabad International Airport among others. The airline has also tied up with global leaders in cold chain solutions offering active and passive packaging and has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c.

