Sputnik V-makers have agreed to supply COVID-19 vaccine to Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (May 26) said that the manufacturers of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have agreed to supply to the national capital.

The Delhi CM added the quantity of the COVID-19 vaccine to be provided to the city is yet to be decided. "Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us vaccine, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday, too," Kejriwal was quoted as saying by PTI.

Further, the AAP chief, who was speaking at Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Dwarka, informed that Delhi has reported around 620 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis so far, adding that there is a shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in its treatment.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a drive-in #COVID19 vaccination centre at Vegas Mall in Sector 12 of Dwarka today. pic.twitter.com/xx6dZF8YY3 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

He urged the Central government to procure COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer which he said are suitable for children.

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal had made a similar appeal to the Centre. "We've spoken to Pfizer, Moderna for vaccines, and both the companies have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone. Appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute to the States," he told ANI.

(With PTI inputs)

