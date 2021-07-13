हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sputnik V

Sputnik V soft launch not put on hold, Dr Reddy's Laboratories issues statement

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that the nationwide soft launch of Sputnik V has reached over 50 cities and towns across the country.

Sputnik V soft launch not put on hold, Dr Reddy&#039;s Laboratories issues statement
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday (July 12, 2021) issued a clarification and said that the soft launch of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has not been put on hold. The Hyderabad-based company said that neither the ongoing soft commercial launch nor work towards its ramp-up in India has been put on hold.

It also informed that the nationwide soft launch of Sputnik V has reached over 50 cities and towns across the country and said that it will strengthen the commercial roll-out of the Russian vaccine in the coming weeks.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said that starting initially in Hyderabad, the soft launch roll-out of Sputnik V has now scaled up speedily and reached several Indian cities. 

"Dr Reddy's has partnered with major hospitals across the country for this purpose, all of whom have successfully administered Sputnik V in India, including ongoing commercial roll-out to the public," the statement said.

Dr Reddy's clarification came amid reports that Sputnik V second dose shortage will delay the commercial roll-out. 

This is to be noted that under the soft launch, the company has reportedly administered more than 1.95 lakh doses at hospitals across India. The company, which was originally planning a full roll-out in mid-June, is reported to have so far received about 30 lakh first doses and 3.60 lakh second doses.

