Srinagar Hosts First All-Women Traditional Boat Race On Dal Lake

Srinagar witnessed its first-ever all-women traditional boat race today at the picturesque Dal Lake, with over 150 female participants taking part in the historic event. This initiative aims to promote talented women athletes and uncover hidden talent from the Valley, breaking traditional stereotypes and advancing women empowerment.

The event was organized by Bilkis Mir, a renowned athlete and India’s first female Chief Jury at the Paris Olympics, who has dedicated years to training Kashmiri women in water sports. Mir expressed her pride in the event, stating it marked a significant milestone for women in the region. “It was a historic day as it was the first track race for women. There are always events for men, but for women, there are very few. This is unique, as these girls have stepped outside their homes to participate. The race has helped unmask new talent, and we are adopting 35 girls for training in national and international competitions,” she said.

Participants expressed enthusiasm and a desire for more such events in the Valley. Madiha Farooq, a participant, shared her excitement, stating, “I am very happy to be a part of this race, held for the first time in the Valley. There were over 100 participants, and three girls won. I want more such events to be held. Sports are very important for girls. People who say girls are not meant for sports are mistaken.”

Kashmir, known for its beautiful waterways, has seen a recent push from the government to promote water sports, providing world-class infrastructure to support local athletes. The success of this event is seen as a significant step toward empowering women and encouraging sports participation in the region.