Srinagar-Leh road in Jammu and Kashmir remains closed for fourth day following heavy snowfall

Srinagar: The Srinagar-Leh road in Jammu and Kashmir remained closed on Tuesday (November 17, 2020) for the fourth consecutive day following heavy snowfall on Saturday.

The higher reaches of Kashmir including Drass had received snowfall on Saturday morning that lead to the closure of the highway.

A traffic official said, "Due to the fresh snowfall at the Mani Marg, Drass and Zojila, the authorities suspended the traffic movement on the highway as a precautionary measure."

He added that more than 2 ft of snow has accumulated at Sonamarg, Zojila and Minamarg that resulted in the drop of temperature about -2 degree Celsius.

He informed that no vehicle is stranded on either side of the highway and that the efforts are on to restore the traffic movement at the earliest.

However, the Srinagar-Jammu and Mughal road has been cleared now for the vehicular traffic.

The MeT has predicted dry weather till November 19 and has issued medium avalanche and landslide warning on all the national highways connecting the Kashmir valley to the rest of the country.

