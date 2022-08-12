SSC CHSL 2022: The SSC CHSL 2022 scorecard for Tier 1 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission. The SSC CHSL scorecard 2022 is available for download on the SSC website (ssc.nic.in). For eligible and unqualified applicants who show up for the tier 1 exam held from May 24 to June 10, 2022, the SSC CHSL 2022 marks have been made public. Candidates have till August 30, 2022, to view their SSC CHSL 2022 results.

Candidates need to log in with their login information, such as their registration ID and password, in order to view their SSC CHSL 2022 scorecard. The 2022 SSC CHSL Tier 1 results were released on August 4th. ALSO READ: MAH CET Results 2022: MBA/MMS admit card to be released by TOMORROW at cetcell.mahacet.org

SSC CHSL 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates SSC CHSL marks 2022 August 11, 2022 Last date to check the SSC CHSL 2022 marks August 30, 2022 SSC CHSL 2022 final answer key dates August 16 to September 15, 2022

SSC CHSL 2022: Here’s how to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the SSC official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, enter your registration number and password in the login section available on the home page.

Step 3: To check the SSC CHSL marks 2022, click on the “result/marks”.

Step 4: Next, select the SSC CHSL examination 2022 and enter submit button.

Step 5: Your SSC CHSL tier 1 scorecard 2022 will display on the screen.

On August 16, 2022, the Staff Selection Commission will publish the official SSC CHSL answer key 2022 online via the website. The SSC CHSL 2022 tier 2 exam, slated for September 18, 2022, will be open to the tier 1 shortlisted applicants. On the relevant regional websites, the SSC CHSL admit card 2022 for tier 2 will soon be available.







