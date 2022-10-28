SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies! Apply for more than 24000 posts at ssc.nic.in- Check salary, age limit and other details here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an official notification for the recruitment of Rifleman (GD) in the Central Para Military Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Assam Rifles, and Sepoy (Sepoy) in the Narcotics Control Bureau Examination. Candidates interested in applying for these positions should let us know that the application process began today. Registration for candidates is open from October 27 until November 30, 2022.The commission will fill 24,369 posts through this recruitment process. Candidates of both sexes are welcome to apply for these positions. Before applying for these positions, candidates are advised to read the recruiting announcement.

SSC GD Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive will fill upto 24,369 posts.

BSF: 10497

CISF: 100

CRPF: 8911

SSB: 1284

ITBP: 1613

AR: 1697

SSF:103

SSC GD Vacancies 2022: Important Details

1. Starting Date of Online Application - 27 October 2022

2. Last date to apply online - 30 November 2022 (up to 11 PM)

3. Last date and time for generating offline challan - 30 November 2022 (up to 11 PM)

4. Last date and time for submission of online fee - 01 December 2022 (up to 11 PM)

5. Last date for submission of application fee through Challan - 01 December 2022

6. Time of release of schedule of examination - January, 2023

SSC GD Constable Jobs 2022: Age Limit

The applicant's age should not exceed 23 years old while applying for these positions. i.e., the candidate must have been born between January 1, 2005, and February 1, 2000. However, candidates who fall under the SC and ST categories would have their upper age limit relaxed by 5 years. In comparison, candidates who fall under the OBC category will have their maximum age limit relaxed by three years.

SSC GD Constable Vacancies 2022: Selection Process

The Central Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) will perform Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), Physical Standard Tests (PST), Detailed Medical Examinations (DME), and Review Medical Examinations for recruitment to these diverse positions (RME). While the All India Quota will be used to fill the constable (GD) positions in the SSF and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

SSC GD Constable Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the website ssc.nic.in Once the homepage opens, register yourself.

Log in with the registration details like the User ID and password you just created.

Click on “Apply Online” and ensure you select the SSC GD link.

Make sure you jot the last date of payment, which is November 30th 2022

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

1. The pay range for the NCB Under Level-1 constable position is between Rs 18,000 and Rs 56,900.

2. Salary for all other positions will fall under Level-3 and range from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.