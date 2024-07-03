Stage Set For Hemant Soren? Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM - Sources

Champai Soren resigned as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Wednesday and submitted his resignation to the state Governor before heading to the Raj Bhavan, according to sources. Former CM Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the next Chief Minister. Champai assumed office after Hemant's resignation in January following his arrest in an alleged land scam case. Hemant was granted bail on June 28 by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case related to the land scam. Earlier today, a meeting at Champai Soren's residence unanimously decided to elect Hemant as the new chief minister.