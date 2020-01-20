हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Citizenship Amendment Act

State can’t and should not say no to CAA, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda told ANI, "Once a law or Act is passed by Parliament, I think that the constitutional view is that, any state can’t and should not say no but this has to be legally examined."

State can’t and should not say no to CAA, says Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Even as Congress-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattishgarh are set to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), following the footsteps of Punjab, senior Congress leader, and former Haryana CM, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Monday (January 20) opined that a state cannot deny the implementation of the CAA. 

Bhupinder Singh Hooda told ANI, "Once a law or Act is passed by Parliament, I think that the constitutional view is that, any state can’t and should not say no but this has to be legally examined."

Live TV

Earlier, senior Congress leader and former Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal said that a state cannot deny the implementation of the CAA when it is already passed by Parliament. He, however, added that state assembly is empowered with the constitutional right to pass a resolution and ask the central government to withdraw the CAA. 

If the Supreme Court passes a verdict declaring the CAA as constitutional, it will become problematic for the state to oppose its implementation, Sibal has added.

Another senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday, however, said that the party would bring a resolution against the CAA in Congress-ruled states.

Patel said, "After Punjab, we are thinking about bringing a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. It would be a clear message to the central government to reconsider the Act." 

He also clarified that though the CAA has been passed by Parliament, respective states have the right to disagree with the Centre which cannot force any state to implement the "unconstitutional" law until the issue is resolved in the apex court.

Notably, Rajasthan is likely to bring a resolution against the implementation of the CAA in the assembly on January 24, on its first day of the budget session.

Tags:
Citizenship Amendment ActAnti-CAA protestsanti-CAA stirBhupinder Singh Hooda
Next
Story

Andhra Pradesh Assembly's special session to pass resolution for decentralisation of state capital today

Must Watch

PT37M14S

Kavi Yudh: 'कश्मीरी पंड़ितों को काव्यांजली'