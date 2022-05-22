हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Telangana

Stopped 11 child marriages, caught 73 eve-teasers in eight weeks: Hyderabad Police

New Delhi: Hyderabad's Rachakonda Police on Saturday (May 21, 2022), in a tweet, said that they had averted at least 11 child marriages and apprehended as many as 73 eve-teasers over the last eight weeks. The Rachakonda Police informed that the eve-teasers, along with their family members, had received counselling from the authorities. 

Taking it to Twitter, Rachakonda Police said, “The @sheteams_rck nabbed 73 #eveteasers in the last 08 weeks & stopped 11 #ChildMarriages.#CP_RCK appreciated the good work done by @sheteams_rck & appealed to all the women/girls to approach @sheteams_rck through WhatsApp at 9490617111 or #Dial100 whenever facing eve-teasing.”

The police also posted a WhatsApp number, on its Twitter handle, for people to contact and report eve-teasing cases.

