Story of Positively Perfect- A Unique Online Gifting Startup featuring an array of unparalleled collections

In conversation with Ms Nidhi Jain Seth, Founder Pinnacle and Positively Perfect:

How do you aim to change/ build money-saving habits in children and adults through Epically Balance and Epically Money?

Learning happens through multiple mediums and every lesson plays a key role in a child’s development. We have formal learning where they read books and understand the subject. Then there is a concept of learning by doing where more senses are involved and therefore the learning is deeper and more impactful. We also have Learning with Fun where children learn while having fun as this is the key focus we have for our Epically series of games. Through repeated plays, day over day, week over week, children get to learn important concepts around money. Therefore over a period of time, it becomes a part of their subconscious mind and their understanding of money.

Both our financial games, Epically Balance and Epically Money are well suited for every age group. Epically Money aims to be the only money game that is designed to teach children about decision making regarding money, based on Indian culture and values. It is a concept developed in collaboration with many successful entrepreneurs from different fields, child psychologists, trainers, experienced teachers and financial consultants.

Epically Balance on the other hand is a simpler, fast-play, fun card game where we want to teach just one equation to children that 'your earnings should be more than what you spend, give, save and invest and there should always be a balance maintained.'

How has been your journey so far and are your thoughts on how the industry will unfold in the next 2 years.

When we started our journey in a small 400 sq ft room in Muhammadpur village in New Delhi, our aim was to create some unique personalized products. I never imagined that such a humble beginning would pave the way for an unprecedented business opportunity that not only shaped Pinnacle but also redefined the vertical itself, becoming an example for many other players.

But what followed in the next two decades was nothing short of a dream ride. In a journey spanning 22 years, the brand not only achieved many milestones and broke many stereotypes but also shaped the culture and direction of the company.

Today, we operate out of a 13,000 sq ft facility to create notable awards and recognition products and inspirational gifts for more than 3000 brands across India under the entities Pinnacle and Positively Perfect. We ship anywhere between 5000 to 10,000 personalized awards and trophies every month to customers across India and across the globe. Our goal is now to become the largest company in India, shipping the most creative and thoughtful awards, trophies, and inspirational gifts worldwide.

In your opinion, what steps should companies take to keep employees motivated, amidst the pandemic?

Out of sight is out of mind and we all know that. With Covid the physical distance has increased, the emotional connection is restricted and the friendly chat with coffee or lunch is missing altogether. In such times recognition and appreciation play even a more crucial role to keep the team spirits high. Team members should always feel that the work they are doing matters and it is getting noticed no matter if it’s work from home or office. This is one of the reasons why we are experiencing an increase in recognition within companies where they put people first.

Recognition should not stop at any stage so my advice for companies would be to keep their recognition programs alive. They should think out of the box or perhaps change the way it is being delivered by conducting large award ceremonies online. The firm can send the awards directly to employees home along with gifts for their families to make recognition an unforgettable experience for them.

What does the Life Circles signify and how they can help in motivating people?

Life Circles is a decor collection and a wall-art series that is handcrafted and painted with warmth and love. Life Circles inspire people and it not only represents the ultimate truth of life but also make for the best motivational gifts for birthdays, anniversaries or any other occasion.

With an array of products in the Life Circle collection, right from beautiful quotes to vibrant colour palette, the wall art boasts of inspirational hard-hitting thoughts and phrases like "Hakuna Matata" that reminds people to have a stock full of "Love, Courage and Change." Being the perfect gesture of affection, Life Circles are meant to leave a mark of endearment and thoughtfulness on our dear ones and colleagues.

How has your association been with Mr Devdutt and what are your future collaborations plans with him?

It's truly been an honour to work with Devdutt. Not only does he work with immense clarity but is very receptive and flexible towards new ideas and thoughts. What amazes me the most is his response time. He is really a dream client and I am really happy that he chose to work with us to create his own line of merchandise and launch his brand My India by Devdutt.

The first time I heard Devdutt was in 2009 on the TED stage at Mysore. I have always loved history and visiting museums, but he gave me a new lens through which we look at Indian mythology and how it's even relevant today, whether in personal or work life. Every child and adult must know these stories. So I have made it my mission to design products that make these lessons and stories part of people's everyday lives.

Talking about our future collaborations, our aim will always be to create products that will help bring Mythology into our everyday life. Objects that we can hold or see or experience and make learning an integral part of our being.

How are you taking forward your collaboration with Mr Rajesh Shetty and your future plans with him?

It’s been a privilege for us to collaborate with Mr Rajesh Setty. Besides being the Co-Founder of Audvisor.com, Rajesh is also an author and a teacher. He is often referred to as Silicon Valley’s secret ‘spark plug’ for startups, scale-ups (and shake-ups).

With our collaboration, we have successfully launched #InsideFirst series of Journals. The journals are exclusively available on the official website of Positively Perfect. The first #InsideFirst book comes in five different colours. The goal of every journal in this series is to make people stop, think and reflect using the reflection prompts called Napkinsights.

#InsideFirst is no ordinary journal. It is a journal for super achievers and those looking to become high-performance individuals. A journal that encourages you to create a To Think List, to create a Thank You list and a journal that helps you have meaningful conversations with yourself. #InsideFirst Journal is just one of the starting range of products that we have launched with Rajesh Setty and we will be launching many more Inspirational and Motivational Products.

