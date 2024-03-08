Study PG Diploma in Canada: What you need to know?

The eligibility for admission to colleges in Canada for PG Diploma varies by the specialization chosen and specific requirements set by each institution. The requirements typically include academic qualifications, work experience, language proficiency tests such as IELTS or TOEFL, and sometimes interviews or portfolios. Another important requirement is a Canada Student Permit which allows students to study at designated learning institutes in Canada for the duration of the program.

The average tuition fee for pursuing PG Diploma in Canada ranges from 8,000 to 20,000 CAD (5 lakhs to 12 lakhs INR). After graduation, you can pursue some of the highest-paying jobs in Canada and earn around 35,000 to 90,000 CAD (21 lakhs to 55 lakhs INR). Apart from this, international students also qualify for a postgraduate work permit in Canada, which allows them to stay in the country for another 1 year.

Why study PG Diploma in Canada?

There are several reasons why PG Diploma courses in Canada are gaining popularity among international students:

Many PG Diploma courses in Canada are tailored to meet the demands of the job market. They provide hands-on training and practical skills.

PG Diplomas are shorter in duration, allowing students to enter the workforce more quickly and at a lower cost.

Canada has various immigration pathways for international students who have completed their studies in the country. Graduates may also be eligible to apply for a Post Graduate Work Permit (PGWP) Canada.

A PG Diploma in Canada is often more affordable than in other popular study destinations like USA and UK.

Many PG Diploma courses in Canada maintain rigorous academic standards and offer up-to-date curriculum in their respective fields.

Best PG Diploma Courses in Canada

Some PG Diploma courses in Canada are highly regarded for their quality of education, industry relevance, and potential career opportunities. Some popular PG Diploma courses in Canada for international students are: Operation Management, Business Analytics, Finance, Digital Marketing, Data Science, and Information Technology.

Top Colleges in Canada for PG Diploma

Canada is home to many top universities offering a wide range of PG Diploma programs. Here are some of the top colleges in Canada for PG Diploma:

Centennial College

Seneca College

George Brown College

Humber College

Sheridan College

Algonquin College

Durham College

Conestoga College

Fanshawe College

Dawson College

Lambton College

Eligibility for PG Diploma Courses in Canada

Unlike masters programs, admission to a PG diploma in Canada is relatively straightforward, typically requiring only a three-year bachelor's degree. Some other common requirements are listed below:

Minimum of 65% aggregate marks.

International applicants must demonstrate proficiency in English with an IELTS score of 6.5 or an equivalent TOEFL score.

A PG Diploma in Business Management or Project Management may require submission of GRE or GMAT scores.

Certain colleges may also require a minimum of 3 to 4 years of professional work experience.

Required documents include: transcripts, Statement of Purpose/SOP, Letters of Recommendation, proof of finances, and Canada Student Visa.

Scholarships for PG Diploma in Canada

Many universities in Canada offer scholarships specifically for international students pursuing PG Diploma programs. Additionally, the Canadian government offers a number of scholarships for international students. Some of these scholarships are given below:

Banting Postdoctoral Fellowships: 70,000 CAD per year for 2 years (non-renewable). The areas of research are: Health research, Natural sciences and engineering, and Social sciences and humanities.

Paul Foundation scholarships: Offers financial assistance of around 26,900 CAD.

Forktip Women Innovation Scholarships: Offers 2,000 CAD.

A PG Diploma in Canada can open doors to various job opportunities across diverse industries. These programs are tailored to meet industry needs, often including co-op or internship opportunities to provide practical industry exposure throughout the program. Upon completion, international students are eligible to apply for a 1 or 3-year Canada Work Visa, depending on the duration of their course.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)