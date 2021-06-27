Sugarcane farmers threaten UP government of agitation if poll promise not fulfilled

Lucknow: A farmers' organisation in Uttar Pradesh has warned of an agitation if dues of sugarcane farmers are not paid on time.

In a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, convenor of Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Sangathan V M Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2017 UP Assembly elections had said the payment to the sugarcane farmers will be done in 14 days, or interest will be given if the amount is not paid on time.

But despite the passage of four-and-half years, the promise has not been fulfilled, he said, adding farmers had voted for the BJP in the election in the hope that their problems will be solved.

If the promises are not fulfilled, the farmers will stage a protest from July 6-12 at the offices of district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and tehsil offices. After this, on July 15, there will be an agitation at the cane commissioner's office, Singh said.

Also Read: Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022

Live TV