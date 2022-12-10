Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Himachal CM, Mukhesh Agnihotri his deputy, oath tomorrow

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday (December 10) appointed party leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu the new Himachal Pradesh CM of Himachal Pradesh and Mukesh Agnihotri to be Deputy CM. Talking to the reporters Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel informed about the party high command's decision and said that the oath ceremony of the new Himachal CM will take place tomorrow (December 11) at 11 am.

Talking to the reporters, CM designate Sukhu thanked the Gandhi family and the people of Himachal Pradesh for the opportunity and said his government will fulfil the promises.

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the people of the state. Our govt will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state, ANI quoted CM designate SS Sukhu. Himachal CM designate Sukhu further added that he and Agnihotri will work as a team.

Himachal CM oath ceremony

Congress observer and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel informed that the oath ceremony of new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Deputy CM will take place on December 11, 2022 at 11 am. The ceremony will be attended by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge informed Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda