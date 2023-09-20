trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664955
'Sunane Ki Aadat Daalo...': Know Why Amit Shah Got 'Angry' On Opposition In Lok Sabha

During the discussion, Shah also made it clear that the women's reservation will be implemented across three categories in which MPs are selected at present- General, SCs and STs.

Sep 20, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today slammed the opposition benches during the discussion on the women's reservation bill. After Rahul Gandhi finished his remarks, Shah was making his statement in the lower house. The union home minister started by saying that the issue is not political for the Modi government and recounted his government's policy initiative for the welfare of women. It was during this time when someone from the opposition benches obstructed his speech reminding him of the time limit. 

This irked the home minister who angrily said, "Kisne 10 minute diye hai mujhe? Aap wahan baith kar time doge? Arre Sunane ki aadat daalo bhai, aap wahan baith kar mujhe time doge? Mai mere party ke time me bol raha hun. (Who gave me 10 minutes to speak? Will you allot me time sitting there? Get into the habit of listening. I am speaking within the time allotted to my party)."

To this, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told the opposition members that the chair will decide the time and they have no right to make such a statement. 

During the discussion, Shah also made it clear that the women's reservation will be implemented across three categories in which MPs are selected at present- General, SCs and STs. "After elections, soon census and delimitation exercise will take place. After this, there will be 1/3rd women in this House," Shah told the Lok Sabha.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's charge that out of 90 Secretaries of the Government of India that run the country, only three are from the OBCs, Shah said that it's a matter of one's understanding. Shah said that the country is run by the government and the Modi government has 85 OBC MPs and 29 OBC Ministers. 

