Super Pink Moon on April 8: What is it and when to watch

New Delhi: We have all heard about Super Moon but on April 8 at around 8am the celestial phenomenon of Super Pink Moon will be visible and can be a thing to do amid the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak. Astronomers call the Super Pink Moon as a perigean full moon because of its close proximity to earth.

On this day the Moon can appear 30 per cent larger than on an average day. According to some reports, the April 8 supermoon will be the biggest and brightest supermoon of this year.

The Super Pink Moon will appear in India at 8:05 am and one can watch this phenomenon online. The supermoon enthusiasts in the country can watch this event live online. Slooh telescope will stream the forthcoming supermoon live on its YouTube channel.

What is a Super Moon?

The term Super Moon is a reference to the instances when the moon's orbit is close to earth appearing larger and brighter than it usually does. On the night of April 7 and morning of April 8, the moon is expected to be just around 356,000 km from the earth while at most times, the distance between the earth and the moon is around 384,000 km. In fact, the super moon is around as much as 14% larger and 30% brighter than the full moon when it is further away from earth.

When does a Super Moon occur?

Since the moon’s orbit is in an oval shape there is a closest point and a farthest point. A super moon is when the moon is at the closest point to Earth, while when the moon is at its furthest distance in the Orbit it is called the micro moon.

When to see the Super Pink Moon?

The key times to view the celestial phenomenon are at moonrise on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and at moonset on April 8, 2020. At these times the

moon will look big and beautiful. When the moon rises, its immense glare is dulled because of the Earth’s atmosphere. The moon will show delicate orange, then pale yellow, hues for a few minutes.

The last supermoon--“Super Worm Moon”-- was witnessed on March 9, 2020, other dates related to supermoons are given below:

-February 8: “Super Snow Moon”

-March 9: “Super Worm Moon”

-April 8: “Super Pink Moon”

-May 7: “Super Flower Moon”

You can find the exact moonrise and moonset times for your region on this link (https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/india/new-delhi).