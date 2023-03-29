topStoriesenglish2589089
Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking To Enact Religion, Gender-Neutral Uniform Laws

The SC bench was hearing petitions seeking direction to the government to enact uniform religion and gender-neutral laws for divorce, adoption, guardianship, succession, inheritance, maintenance, marriage age, and alimony.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 05:00 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The SC dismissed a plea on religion and gender-neutral uniform laws
  • It stated it cannot direct Parliament to "enact the law"
  • The bench was hearing petitions seeking direction to the government for enacting uniform laws

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain pleas seeking a direction to the Centre to frame religion and gender-neutral uniform laws governing subjects like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and alimony, saying it cannot direct Parliament to "enact the law".

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala took note of the submissions of Solicitor General that the issue fell under the domain of the legislature and hence the pleas cannot be entertained.

"This issue exclusively falls under the domain of the legislature and a writ of mandamus cannot be issued to Parliament (to enact laws)," said the bench while disposing of pleas including the PILs filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.

The bench was hearing petitions seeking direction to the government for enacting uniform religion and gender-neutral laws on a wide variety of issues.

Upadhyay had filed five separate petitions seeking direction to the Centre to frame religion and gender-neutral uniform laws for divorce, adoption, guardianship, succession, inheritance, maintenance, marriage age, and alimony.

