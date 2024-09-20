Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795959https://zeenews.india.com/india/supreme-court-of-india-s-youtube-channel-appears-to-be-hacked-2795959.html
NewsIndia
SUPREME COURT INDIA

Supreme Court Of India’s YouTube Channel Hacked

The SC of India has reportedly been hacked, with the platform currently displaying videos related to the US-based company Ripple. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Supreme Court Of India’s YouTube Channel Hacked Picture source: 'X'

The YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India has reportedly been hacked, with the platform currently displaying videos related to the US-based company Ripple.

In addition to multiple videos on cryptocurrency, the hacked YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India features a live stream of a blank video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds to the SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP Price Prediction."

The channel is primarily used by the apex court to live stream hearings on public interest cases, a practice that began following a landmark ruling in 2018. Reports indicate that no important streaming was scheduled for today.

Official sources informed Bar & Bench that the Supreme Court administration is currently investigating the hacking of its YouTube channel. No official comments have been made on the matter. 

(More details awaited.) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
DNA Video
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA Video
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill