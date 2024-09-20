Supreme Court Of India’s YouTube Channel Hacked

The YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India has reportedly been hacked, with the platform currently displaying videos related to the US-based company Ripple.

In addition to multiple videos on cryptocurrency, the hacked YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India features a live stream of a blank video titled "Brad Garlinghouse: Ripple Responds to the SEC's $2 Billion Fine! XRP Price Prediction."

The channel is primarily used by the apex court to live stream hearings on public interest cases, a practice that began following a landmark ruling in 2018. Reports indicate that no important streaming was scheduled for today.

Official sources informed Bar & Bench that the Supreme Court administration is currently investigating the hacking of its YouTube channel. No official comments have been made on the matter.

Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel appears to be hacked and is currently showing videos of US-based company Ripple. pic.twitter.com/zuIMQ5GTFZ September 20, 2024

(More details awaited.)