Supreme Court reprimands governments of Punjab, Haryana in stubble burning case

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 25) reprimanded both the state governments Punjab and Haryana in stubble burning case, and asked asked as to how these incidents are taking despite the court orders.

Justice Arun Mishra told Punjab and Haryana governments that both of you are accusing each other. "Is it politically managed pollution? Everything is happening under the nose of the court. Should we tolerate everything. Nothing has been done. I am surprises by these incidents," Justice Mishra expressed.

In a terse note, Justice Mishra commented, "can we allow people to kill others in a civilized country."

Supreme Court asked the Haryana government why stubble burning has increased in the state, saying “You (Haryana government) had done a good job earlier in controlling stubble burning, but now it has increased. Punjab and Haryana are not doing anything”.

The Apex Court said that despite our orders, you are not able to control your state. Why should you not be fined?"

The court asked Punjab Chief Secretary what steps have been taken to prevent stubble burning, asking "How can you treat people like this and let them die. Tell us why stubble burning increased after our order. Why are you not able to check stubble burning. Is it not a failure?"

Chiding the Punjab goverment's Chief Secretary, the court said, "Mr Chief Secretary (Punjab), we'll hold every machinery in the state responsible. You can’t let people die like this. Delhi is near suffocating. Because you aren't able to implement measures, doesn't mean people in Delhi-NCR should die and suffer from Cancer."

The apex court also question Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, "Why are people being forced to live in gas chambers? It is better to kill them all in one go, get explosives in 15 bags at one go. Why should people suffer all this? In Delhi blame game is going on, I am literally shocked”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file report on adverse impact on environment of the factories running in Delhi. A Bench headed Justice Arun Mishra also asked the CPCB to file details on the nature of factories operating in the capital.