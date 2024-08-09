Supreme Court To Hear Plea Seeking Postponement Of NEET-PG 2024; Check Key Details

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a plea today,seeking the postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 examination. The petition, presented by lawyer Anas Tanwir, argues that many candidates have been assigned examination centres in cities that are difficult to access, creating logistical challenges. The plea also calls for the normalization of scores to ensure fairness in the examination process.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to conduct the NEET-PG exam for 2,28,542 candidates across 416 centres in 170 cities nationwide on August 11, 2024. The exam will be held in two shifts, and the scores are set to be normalized to account for varying difficulty levels across different exam sessions. However, concerns have arisen regarding the accessibility of some exam centres, leading to calls for a reassessment of the arrangements.

Opposition Voice Concerns

Prominent Congress leaders have expressed their concerns over the current arrangements for the NEET-PG examination. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in a letter to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, urged the government to ensure that there are enough examination centres in every state. Tharoor highlighted the difficulties candidates face, particularly the need to travel long distances and the challenges of arranging affordable and safe accommodation.

Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal also raised similar concerns, particularly regarding the "impractical changes" in examination centres for candidates from Kerala. These changes have sparked widespread dissatisfaction and calls for immediate action to address the logistical hurdles faced by the examinees.

Rescheduled Exam Amid Controversy

The NEET-PG 2024 examination, organized by NBEMS in collaboration with its technical partner TCS, has faced multiple controversies. Originally scheduled for June 23, 2024, the exam was abruptly cancelled just a day before the scheduled date. The recent controversy over examination centres and the process of score normalization has added to the growing discontent among candidates. Admit cards for the rescheduled exam were released on Thursday.