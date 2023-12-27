Suspecting 'Possible Terror Attack', Israel Issues Travel Warning For India

Jerusalem: The Israeli National Security Council has issued a travel advisory for Israeli citizens in India, citing a blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday as a "possible terror attack." The advisory was issued after a blast took place near the Israeli embassy in the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave on Tuesday evening. No one was injured in the blast near the Israeli embassy. Its spokesperson Guy Nir confirmed the incident, stating, "Around 5:48 pm, there was a blast in the close proximity to the embassy. Delhi Police and the security team are still investigating the situation."

Travel Advisory And Security Measures

The Israeli National Security Council's recommendations, prompted by concerns of a potential recurrence, particularly apply to New Delhi. Israeli nationals are advised to avoid crowded places, and locations catering to Westerners/Jews, and exercise heightened vigilance in public spaces, including restaurants, hotels, and pubs.

Precautionary Measures

Among the suggested precautions are refraining from displaying Israeli symbols openly, avoiding unsecured large-scale events, and refraining from publicizing itineraries on social media. The Israeli Foreign Ministry emphasized that there were no casualties in the explosion and that local authorities are investigating in collaboration with Israeli security forces.

Response And Investigation

Following the blast, Delhi Police's Special Cell, bomb disposal squad, and fire department swiftly responded. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team examined the site during the almost three-hour-long search operation. Security measures were heightened around the embassy and other Israeli establishments in the aftermath.

The incident follows a prior warning from the National Security Council urging Israelis to reconsider travel abroad due to rising antisemitism globally. Historical attacks on the Israeli embassy in New Delhi were highlighted, including a 2021 explosion resulting in damaged cars and a 2012 attack injuring the wife of an Israeli security staff member.

Heightened Security Since Ongoing Conflict

Security officials noted increased security around the Israel embassy in New Delhi since the commencement of the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group earlier this year. The situation is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.