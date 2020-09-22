Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan received over Rs 1 crore ahead of northeast Delhi riots, reveals chargesheet

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police, which filed a fresh chargehseet on northeast Delhi riots, mentioned transactions of over Rs 1 crore received by accused persons Tahir Hussain, Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Shafa-ur-Rahman and Meeran Haider through a bank account or cash from December 2019 to February 2020.

The chargesheet, filed under the charges of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, said that during the investigation, it was disclosed that during the period December 1, 2019 to February 26, 2020, a total Rs 1, 61, 33, 703 was received by these accused persons, either in cash or through bank account.

Out of the total Rs 1.61 crore, Rs 1,48,01,186 was withdrawn as cash and spent in managing the protest sites as well as executing the conspiracy of riots in the national capital.

The chargesheet mentioned how the accused persons had executed fraudulent transactions. The police said that Imran, brother-in-law of Ishrat Jahan, disclosed that he took Rs 4 lakh from her for his business.

The chargesheet stated that he did not mention in his I-T return about the Rs 4 lakh loan he took from Jahan. He also failed to give a satisfactory answer regarding use of that money, police said.

The chargesheet stated that on scrutiny of bank accounts of Jahan, it was found that on January 10, 2020, there was a cash deposit of Rs 1,41,000 in her account by herself but she could explain the source of this amount during her custodial interrogation.