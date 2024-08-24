Taj Mahal Ticket Price: Visiting the Taj Mahal is about to become more expensive. A proposal has been put forward to raise ticket prices for Indian tourists by 30 rupees and for foreign tourists by 100 rupees. The Agra Development Authority (ADA) has submitted this proposal to the government.

At present, Indian tourists pay 50 rupees for a ticket, while foreign tourists pay 1100 rupees. An extra fee of 200 rupees is required to access the main dome. Of the 50 rupees paid by Indian tourists, 40 rupees go to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and 10 rupees to the ADA.

The ADA is seeking to equalize its share of ticket revenue with that of the ASI. If the proposal is approved, the ticket price for Indian tourists will rise to 80 rupees, and the ticket for foreign tourists will increase to 1200 rupees. The current ticket for foreign visitors includes 500 rupees for the ADA and 600 rupees for the ASI. The ADA plans to increase its share to 600 rupees, resulting in a 100-rupee hike for foreign tickets.

The ADA has directed its chairperson and divisional commissioner, Ritu Maheshwari, to forward the proposal for the fee increase to the government. ADA Vice President Anita Yadav has also sought approval from the Principal Secretary of Urban Planning for the fee hike. The new rates will take effect once they receive official approval.

Foreign tourists will also receive a welcome kit from the ADA, which includes a 500 ml water bottle, shoe covers, and a carry bag. The ADA has stated that the fee increase is necessary to improve tourist amenities and security.

Shraddha Shandilya, Secretary of the ADA, confirmed that the proposal has been sent to the government and that the new rates will be implemented upon approval. Currently, a single ticket covers both the ADA and ASI for the Taj Mahal. For other sites like Fatehpur Sikri, Etmad-ud-Daula, Sikandra, and Agra Fort, separate tickets are required for the ASI and ADA. If approved, a unified ticket system will be introduced for these sites as well.