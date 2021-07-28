Taking Skill-based Higher Education to the grassroots of India

Higher education is far more accessible in India’s urban areas than in the rural parts of the country. Students from remote areas shift to metropolitans in pursuit of receiving quality higher education. Thus, the area they migrate from loses skilled and zealous individuals who could contribute to its overall development. In such a scenario, we need institutions that bring global exposure to the local level.

Fortunately, the AISECT Group of Universities are empowering the rural and semi-urban milieu with the power of higher education. All the five universities of the AISECT Group work towards their skill development by bringing new ideas that aid in the students’ betterment. There are various features in each university. For example, the Rabindranath Tagore University has 14 Center of Excellences – Centre for incubation, Entrepreneurship & startups, Centre for Science & communication, Centre for advance material, Centre for innovation in IoT, Centre for Renewable Energy, Centre for Agriculture, Centre for Environmental science, Centre for Literature and Culture Studies of Indian Diaspora, Centre for Language Learning, Centre for Translation, Centre for Sanskrit and Oriental Languages Studies and Indigenous Knowledge Tradition, Vanmali Srijan Peeth and Publication, Tagore International Centre for Art and Culture, Tagore Centre for Regional Languages and Culture. Scholarships like Shiksha Mitra are given to students on a merit basis. Dr C.V Raman University, Bilaspur, provides a research-based environment and short term skilled-based courses through the CVRU NSDC Academy. It is the only university in Chhattisgarh to provide distance education as well. Dr C.V. Raman University, Bihar, has 5 MOUs with international universities for research and education. It has established two solid areas for meaning study, which are renewable energy & material science Chemistry & Earth science. AISECT University Jharkhand has a world-class infrastructure and education system for the students. Besides that, Dr C.V. Raman University, Khandwa, provides an effective e-learning methodology and Audio- Video System facility that helps students learn better. Each of the universities possesses unique features to assist students in an optimum way.

AISECT also provides online courses with AISECTMOOCS.com, India’s largest free online open learning platform, with over 2700 free certificate and diploma courses available in English and Hindi. Owing to the Covid-19, technological advancement and implementation for educational purposes has witnessed an upsurge. The organization has set up its Learning Management System which has digitized education entirely. The LMS facilitates online classes and learning initiatives that have altered the traditional education pattern, creating a future-ready university. With the help of LMS, the students can track their progress, reach their faculty on a one-on-one basis, go back to prerecorded lectures whenever they require and appear for the online examination. Each University of the AISECT Group has turned 100% online due to the pandemic, wherein students are offered online admissions, online fee payment and online classes. The universities also arrange free career counselling sessions for students who appeared for class 12th exams. We also provide free online courses on English communication, personality development and soft skills.

Each university of the AISECT Group has international collaborations and tie-ups for student advancement, which offers them international exposure.Universities under this prestigious Group hold a platinum partnership with Microsoft Ed-vantage and extensive linkages with international institutions like ICE WaRM (Australia), University of SIGEN (Germany), NCTU (Taiwan), Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute (USA), KAIST (South Korea), KYIV University (Ukraine), Tribhuvan University (Nepal), Benaka Biotechnologies Inc (USA) and MoI University Eldoret (Kenya). Let’s dive in more details for a better understanding of the AISECT Group of Universities.

Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

The Rabindranath Tagore University (RNTU), formerly known as AISECT University, was established in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh in Bhopal in 2010 as India’s first skills university. Set on a sprawling 50-acre campus, the university offers a variety of diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate courses in subjects like Engineering, Science, Education, Commerce, Computer Science, IT, Management, Law, Arts, Mass Communication, Paramedical, Nursing and Yoga, along with 32 courses in Skill Development. The university has a partnership with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Sector Skills Councils such as BFSI, ASCI, ASDC, GJSCI and RASCI. The university has a well-versed research-oriented approach to education; the key research areas are Renewable Energy, Rural Development, Material Science & Nano Technology and Environmental Science. The university is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). To aid its research in the sphere of renewable energy, the university houses an Advanced Energy Lab and an Innovative Energy Park with state-of-the-art facilities to conduct investigations, measurements and experiments/fabrication in solar, thermal, wind and hydel energy.RNTU is the only recipient private university in M.P of NITI Aayog grant to set up its own Atal Incubation Centre (AIC). AIC-RNTU aims to encourage and promote the culture of entrepreneurship across India. By playing the role of both startup incubator and accelerator, it aims at training and mentoring young entrepreneurs to fuel their inner drive to innovate. AIC-RNTU aims to support the Startup ecosystem across all the functions viz. mentoring, handholding, industry connect, workshops, investor connect, events, competitions, new age labs & dedicated office space etc. AIC-RNTU is equipped with various labs comprising IOT Lab, I4 lab, Fabrication lab consisting 3 D printer, Mini CNC Machine, CNCRouter, Vinyl Cutter, Laser Cutter, 3 D Scanner. AIC-RNTU currently has 45 incubated startup

Dr. C.V. Raman University, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh)

In 2006, CVRU was established in the tribal area of Kota–Bilaspur as Central India’s first private university. Spread across a lush green campus of 50 acres with impeccable infrastructure, experienced faculty and innovative methodology of imparting education, CVRU Bilaspur is the first university in Chhattisgarh to be awarded an ISO 9001:2008 certification. Approved by UGC, NCTE, AICTE, DEC and BCI, the university offers more than 200 Ph. D, M. Phil, Post Graduate and Undergraduate programs ranging from engineering, law to yoga and physiotherapy have empowered more than 84,000 aspirants to ‘Be More’. Over the years, CVRU Bilaspur has attained towering recognitionin the region as an excellent centre for rural research, research in Biotechnology, and empowering thousands of students with industry-oriented skills. It is the state’s only university that has been selected as the Centre for Knowledge Acquisition and Upgradation of Skilled Human Abilities and Livelihood under the self-financed category for the execution of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra Yojana. CVRU Bilaspur offers short-term skill development courses to students in addition to their regular courses through its CVRUNSDC Academy for Skill Development. The university has also established a holistic national presence through the Institute of Open and Distance Education (IODE), which the Distance Education Council recognizes. CVRU Bilaspur is taking rapid strides towards becoming a digital university. A path-breaking digital initiative is Radio Raman 90.4 FM, and the first community radio station set up by a university in India, which broadcasts educational and entertainment-based content that focuses on the fundamental rights of the local community in terms of education, health and law.

AISECT University, Hazaribag (Jharkhand):

AISECT University (AU) was established in the Hazaribag district of Jharkhand in 2016 as the district’s first private University and the first Skills University of the State. Spread across a sprawling 25,000 sq.ft. campus, the university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs through 8 major Faculties, namely Commerce &Management, Social Science, Agriculture, Science, Arts, Computer Science & IT, Media Studies and Education. One of its kind in the entire state, AU is driven to make students socially and economically aware. The motive is to encourage knowledge, research, and skills-based education, which would efficiently help them withstand and tackle the challenges of this ever-changing competitive world. With the help of modern infrastructure and a pleasant campus, AU is endeavouring to create competent and inspired professionals in the State of Jharkhand.

Dr C.V. Raman University, Vaishali (Bihar):

Dr C.V. Raman University (CVRU) was established in the Vaishali district of Bihar in 2018 as the state’s first skills-based university. CVRU Vaishali aims to curb the youth migration problem of Bihar by providing the local youth with affordable quality education opportunities in their vicinity. Set in a sprawling campus with all the modern amenities in over 2,00,000 sq. ft. of built-up area, the university offers various industry-centric, multidisciplinary courses under Engineering, Management, Agriculture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Computer & IT and Yoga Education Faculties. Simultaneously, it also offers numerous skill development courses relevant to Bihar’s industrial demands and aspirations.

Dr C.V. Raman University, Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh):

The university was established in 2018 at Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. The university is driven by the motive of creating an ideal environment for both students and teachers alike. We intend to empower students and encourage knowledge-based education. The university’s vision is to establish Dr. C. V. Raman University as a platform for imparting quality education and providing a research-driven environment. It would help the students learn the necessary skills and knowledge required to make their mark in the challenging, ever-changing professional world. The university’s mission is to create a research-driven environment, spark an imaginative approach, offer proper guidance to prepare industry-ready professionals, strengthen ties with leading academic and corporate bodies worldwide, and be regarded as an avant-garde institution. The university is recognized under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act. The university is an active member of AIU.

Various national and international platforms have recognized the incredible efforts of the Group, including the Zee Digital "Academic Excellence" Award 2021, Digital Technology Senate Awards by Express Computer2021, Zee Education Excellence Award 2020,World Education Awards Dubai (2015, 2016, and 2017), ASSOCHAM Excellence in Education Awards 2014, World Education Summit 2014, NIELIT Award 2014, among others. AISECT Group has also been ranked as the No. 1 private university in Central India by Careers360 and has been one of the leading private universities by Outlook India. With over 36 years of unparalleled experience in skill development and job placement, the group offers its students a range of opportunities through extensive industry linkages and expertise in entrepreneur development. All five campuses of AGU offer avant-grade education, which is generally inaccessible to the country’s grassroots.

(Disclaimer: This is a featured article)