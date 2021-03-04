हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State election 2021

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: BJP urges election commission to restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning

The party's state in-charge, election liaison committee, V Balachandran also urged the commission to direct the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for "inciting the youth to another freedom struggle."

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: BJP urges election commission to restrain Rahul Gandhi from campaigning
Credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approached the election commission seeking an order to restrain Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from campaigning in the state for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

The party's state in-charge, election liaison committee, V Balachandran also urged the commission to direct the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for "inciting the youth to another freedom struggle."

In a memorandum submitted to the chief electoral officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo, the BJP alleged that Gandhi's campaign in St.Joseph's Matric Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu in Kanyakumari district on March 1 was akin to an election campaign in school premises.

Asserting that his political campaign in the educational institution violated provisions of the model code of conduct, the BJP demanded strict action including "prohibitory orders for his poll campaign in Tamil Nadu."

The memorandum also stated that Gandhi committed offences under sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 124 A (sedition) of the IPC for his remarks.

During his interaction with students, Rahul Gandhi had said, "There is a lot of anger being spread in the country, a lot of fear, and that is what we have to fight. We have to fight the division, anger, fear and once again make India happy, comfortable, fearless and united."

The memorandum further said that the Congress leaders' "comparison of the current situation with that of pre-Independence during the British rule and inciting the youth for another freedom struggle has been made with the intent to cause hatred, contempt and excite disaffection towards the government established bylaws."

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State election 2021Tamil Nadu Assembly electionsTamil Nadu assembly elections 2021Rahul Gandhi
Next
Story

BJP MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra Assembly over alleged irregularities in COVID-19 related state purchase

Must Watch

PT43M46S

Taal Thok Ke: Does Rahul Gandhi like corruption?