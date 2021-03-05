Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2021: AIADMK releases first list of 6 candidates, CM K Palaniswami to contest from Edappadi

New Delhi: The ruling AIADMK has released its first list of six candidates for the upcoming April 6 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem, while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will fight from his native place Bodinayakanur in Theni district.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar has been fielded from Royapuram and Law minister C Ve Shanmugam will contest from Villupuram. While MLAs S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments.

The assembly elections for 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be conducted in one phase on April 6. The counting of votes is slated for May 2.

