Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till June 7, check what’s allowed and what’s not

New Delhi: The state-wide lockdown without any relaxations has been extended, by one more week, till June 7 to help break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Friday (May 28, 2021).

Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the decision was taken considering public good to rein in the pandemic spread. The Chief Minister further appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and stay indoors.

The extension announcement comes after Chief Minister’s meetings with medical experts and senior ministers in the government and after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"The provision stores are also allowed to receive orders either online or over the phone and deliver supplies at the customer's residence between 7 am and 6 pm," the Chief Minister added.

Here’s complete list of what is allowed, what's not:

- The provision stores would be allowed to sell essential supplies through carts or vehicles with permission from local bodies.

- People working in pharmacies can move in the state without restrictions.

- No restrictions on medical services, pharmacies and vaccination.

- Takeaways services from restaurants will be available.

- All private offices and banks will continue to work.

- E-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver orders.

- The home delivery of groceries will be allowed between 7 am to 6 pm daily.

- Tea shops are also not allowed to function.

- E-registration must for inter-district medical travel in the state.

The press release added that all the other restrictions currently in place will continue as well.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin also added that he has directed Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department to distribute a food kit containing 13 provision supplies to every rice ration cardholder through ration shops for the month of June.

Meanwhile, on Friday Tamil Nadu recorded 31,079 new COVID-19 infections and 486 deaths. The total caseload breached the 20-lakh mark to reach 20,09,700 and the death mounted to 22,775 in the state.

