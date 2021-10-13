Tamil Nadu: Flood alert sounded along banks of Bhavani river, special commandos team rushed to some districts

Chennai: The Coimbatore district administration has issued a flood alert along the banks of the Bhavani river, and a team comprising of 300 fire personnel and 50 Tamil Nadu Special commandos has been rushed to the area to deal with any emergency in Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Valparai.

The reservoir received an inflow of 8,000 cusecs from Pillor dam on Tuesday due to which the water level touched 97.5 feet, slightly short of the maximum capacity.

Heavy rains have triggered a landslide in Yercaud and vehicular traffic was re-routed in the area. Train services were non-operational in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway between Mettupalayam and Ooty as the tracks damaged by landslides were yet to be repaired.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a prestigious train service of the Railways and is frequented by tourists.

In Kanniyakumari district, six houses were damaged due to heavy rain.

As per orders of the district administration, Fire Force personnel have geared up to face any eventuality.

